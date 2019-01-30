Ring in the Year of the Pig with Glendale's best Chinese restaurants

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Glendale, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. New Moon
Photo: Bernadette L./Yelp
Topping the list is New Moon. Located at 2138 Verdugo Blvd. in Glendale, it's the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Glendale, boasting four stars out of 649 reviews on Yelp.
2. Wong's Wok
Photo: Chung T./Yelp
Next up is Glendale's Wong's Wok, situated at 1415 E. Colorado St., Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp, the affordable cafeteria-style spot has proven to be a local favorite for its huge portions and ability to serve a crowd.
3. House of Joy Chinese Restaurant
Photo: Christopher H./Yelp
Fremont Park's House of Joy Chinese Restaurant, located at 818 N. Pacific Ave., Suite I, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean-Chinese spot four stars out of 499 reviews.
4. Little Palace
Photo: Pri A./Yelp
Little Palace in Vineyard is another go-to Chinese eatery, with four stars out of 320 Yelp reviews for its xiao long bao, among other offerings. Head over to 205 N. Central Ave. to see for yourself.