Ring in the Year of the Pig with Pasadena's best Chinese restaurants

On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve (Feb. 4) for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Pasadena, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!First up is Pasadena's outpost of Baotou , China-based Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot , situated at 45 S. Fair Oaks Ave. With four stars out of 764 reviews on Yelp, the Mongolian-Chinese spot, which offers plenty of noodle styles to go in its soups, has proven to be a local favorite. Panda Inn , located at 3488 E. Foothill Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the classic American-style Chinese spot four stars out of 740 reviews.Last but not least, check out Dan Modern Chinese , a Shanghainese dumpling house which has earned 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp. You can find its xiao long bao, beef noodles and more at 146 S. Lake Ave., Suite 105.