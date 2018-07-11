FOOD & DRINK

RioZonas Açaí makes North Hollywood debut

Photo: Avery A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Brazilian cafe, offering acai bowls, smoothies and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called RioZonas Acai, the fresh addition is located at 5233 Vineland Ave. in North Hollywood. This is its second outpost, following the original location in Studio City.

On the menu, expect to find fresh acai -- a fruit from the Amazon rainforests of Brazil that is high in antioxidants and other nutrients.

Customizable acai bowls are on offer, as well as signature creations like the Amazonas consisting of kiwi, pineapple, banana and strawberry; and the Rio with mango, blueberries, bananas and granola. Additional toppings can be added and range from bee pollen and hemp seeds to agave and peanut butter.

Fresh acai smoothies and empanadas are on hand as well. (You can view the full menu on Yelp here.)

RioZonas Acai has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

RoRo D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "First time having an acai and this place did not disappoint. The decor is really nice, colorful and welcoming. Very clean and the staff is very friendly."

"This spot is beyond!" wrote Yelper Jamila H. "From the ambience to the friendly staff ... Oh, and the acai bowls are extremely tasty too!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself.
