Rise and shine: 3 new places to savor coffee in Los Angeles | Hoodline

Photo: Starbucks/Yelp

By Hoodline
Nothing beats coffee--and if you're in the mood to enjoy some java in Los Angeles, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some coffee.

Menotti's Coffee Stop


6515 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, Hollywood
Photo: Anthony L./Yelp

Menotti's Coffee Stop is a spot to score fresh coffee and more in Hollywood. Classic espresso beverages are on hand, along with pastries, hot chocolate, tea varieties and vegan options.

The new addition's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Anthony L., who reviewed Menotti's Coffee Stop on December 12, wrote, "Plain and simple: Menotti's makes great coffee and espresso. If you're familiar with their Venice Beach location, you'll know that they use high quality ingredients, train their baristas well and are down-to-Earth people who pride themselves in their work."

"Yummy, fast and friendly," added Yelper Jamie M. "The perfect place to stop when you're walking your dog and need a quick fix."

Menotti's Coffee Stop is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

Starbucks


3465 W. Sixth St., Suite 30 40, Koreatown
Photo: starbucks/Yelp

Starbucks is a spot to score specialty coffee drinks, tea and pastries in Koreatown.

The global chain -- with additional outposts from Africa to Australia -- features classic espresso mainstays, as well as signature seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes.

Starbucks's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 12 reviews indicates the newcomer is off to a positive start with locals.

Yelper Diana B., who reviewed the fresh addition on Oct. 21, wrote, "The wait was very little. ... Every employee was nice and professional. I enjoyed seeing a super, clean, professional and stocked store with variety."

And Matthew C., added, "Nicest Starbucks I've been to. Plenty of great coffee shops around, but sometimes I need a quiet place to work with good WiFi. The staff is very friendly."

Starbucks is open from 5:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday.

Go Get Em Tiger


827 E. Third St., Downtown
PHOTO: Symphony s./YELP

Go Get Em Tiger is a growing regional chain -- with additional locations in Windsor Square and East Hollywood -- offering coffee mainstays such as almond macadamia lattes, alongside non-espresso options like hot chocolate and Emerald Spring tea.

The newcomer currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jessica C., who was one of the first users to visit Go Get Em Tiger on Oct. 13, wrote, "Great, fast service with excellent drinks. My husband had a mocha and I had the turmeric macadamia almond iced, and we enjoyed both. Didn't have time for food, but the pastries looked fresh and yummy."

"Seriously good and seriously smooth," shared Yelper Nicole E. "Cool spot. Incredibly well crafted cappuccino. Thanks guys for making my day!"

Go Get Em Tiger is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
