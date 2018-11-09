Rise and shine: Here are Laguna Beach's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top eateries around Laguna Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Nick's Laguna Beach
Photo: Nick's Laguna Beach/Yelp
Topping the list is Nick's Laguna Beach. Located at 440 S. Coast Highway, the traditional American breakfast and brunch eatery is the most popular of its kind in Laguna Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,547 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant -- with additional locations throughout SoCal - features breakfast specialties like south of the border chilaquiles; crisp Belgian waffles with fresh berries; and short ribs Benedict with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin. (You can view the breakfast menu here.)
2. Kitchen In The Canyon
PHOTO: mansi r./YELP
Next up is Kitchen in the Canyon, situated at 845 Laguna Canyon Road. With five stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch cafe has proven to be a local favorite.
The spot comes courtesy of owner Patrick DiGiacomo, who explains the eatery on its website, who after spending 30 years in finance, traded in his briefcase for a frying pan.
Expect to find breakfast offerings like gourmet bagels, a breakfast burrito and brioche French toast topped with a homemade strawberry sauce, along with espresso mainstays and adventurous cooking classes. (See the full menu here.)
3. Carmelita's
Photo: Carmelita's/Yelp
Carmelita's, located at 217 Broadway St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican breakfast and brunch establishment four stars out of 1,168 reviews.
Helmed by chef Javier Perez, Carmelita's offers modern Mexican cuisine with culinary roots hailing from the Puebla and Guadalajara cities of Mexico, including early morning offerings like huevos rancheros with roasted salsa and machaca con huevo -- a dish consisting of pulled short rib, scrambled eggs and tortillas. (You can check out the full menu here.)
4. Tortilla Republic
photo: john s./yelp
Tortilla Republic, a cocktail bar and Mexican spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 853 Yelp reviews. Head over to 480 S. Coast Highway to see for yourself.
With additional outposts in West Hollywood and Hawaii, the small restaurant group serves up Mexican-inspired brunch favorites like grilled street corn; chicken tinga tacos with cilantro crema; and a breakfast quesadilla with applewood smoked bacon, salsa de mesa and more. (See the full menu here.)
5. The Grove on Forest
Photo: Francis R./Yelp
Last but not least, check out The Grove on Forest, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch cafe at 384 Forest Ave., Suite 4.
According to its website, the coffeehouse and cafe was founded by married owners Kara and James Taylor who fulfilled their lifelong dream of owning a business together and "a special cafe for their customers to call home."
Look for breakfast and brunch offerings such as quiche lorraine, sweet banana waffles with Saigon cinnamon whipped cream and Czarina's toast -- house-cured king salmon, capered cream cheese, tomato and red onion on toasted marble rye. (You can view the full menu here.)