Rise and shine: Here are Yorba Linda's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

Avalon Bagels To Burgers. | Photo: Pankti P./Yelp

Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots around Yorba Linda, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. YLS Bakery and Cafe



Photo: D K./Yelp

Topping the list is the YLS Bakery and Cafe. Located at 19719 Yorba Linda Blvd., the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels, doughnuts and more, is the highest rated breakfast and brunch eatery in Yorba Linda, boasting 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp.

2. Avalon Bagels to Burgers



Photo: Logan Y./Yelp
Avalon Bagels to Burgers, located at 16961 Imperial Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score bagel sandwiches a four stars out of 234 reviews.

3. World Donuts



Photo: Larry T./Yelp

World Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts, croissant sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 23741 La Palma Ave., Suite D to see for yourself.

4. Nikki's Kitchen



Photo: Jamie G./Yelp

Check out Nikki's Kitchen, which has earned five stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers quiche, pancakes and breakfast burritos, at 5091 Richfield Road, Suite B.

5. Happy Bagels



Photo: bon m./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Happy Bagels, a local favorite with four stars out of 50 reviews. Stop by 20461 Yorba Linda Blvd. to hit up the spot to score bagels, croissants and more next time you're in the mood.
