FOOD & DRINK

Rock & Reilly's sports bar and Irish gastropub opens in University Park

Photo: Kim H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sports bar, gastropub and Irish pub has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3201 S. Hoover St., Suite 1810, in University Park, the newcomer is called Rock & Reilly's.

Following the lead of its Downtown LA and Sunset Strip locations, Rock & Reilly's at USC Village offers an Irish pub atmosphere, with beer, burgers and more. The Irish-inspired menu includes a Celtic kale caesar salad, with Irish soda bread croutons and shaved Dubliner cheese. It also offers nachos and other pub fare, as well as a just-as-extensive plant-based menu, with options like the shepherd's pie made with peas, carrots, onions, cauliflower mash and Beyond Meat crumbles.

The new pub has received mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Julie N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 9, wrote, "It's a great place to come for a drink, to watch the games and to grab a bite to eat!"

Though Yelper A P. noted, "The beer selection is subpar, and the food isn't anything to write home about. The service also leaves a lot to be desired."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rock & Reilly's is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Soul food spot Baby Blues BBQ opens new location in Echo Park
Baked goods, kombucha and more: Explore 3 new businesses in Costa Mesa
Vegan chain Loving Hut comes to Huntington Beach
Craving noodles? Here are Costa Mesa's top 5 options
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Firefighters battle commercial blazes in Vernon, Paramount
LA Councilman Huizar stripped of committee posts amid FBI investigation
Malibu woman credits Sgt. Ron Helus with saving her sister's life
Briggs Fire: Santa Paula brush fire burns 75-100 acres
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man was hoax, prosecutor says
Show More
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Overturned tanker prompts closure of SB 710 Fwy in East LA
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
More News