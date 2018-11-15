Rock & Reilly's sports bar and Irish gastropub opens in University Park

A new sports bar, gastropub and Irish pub has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3201 S. Hoover St., Suite 1810, in University Park, the newcomer is called Rock & Reilly's.
Following the lead of its Downtown LA and Sunset Strip locations, Rock & Reilly's at USC Village offers an Irish pub atmosphere, with beer, burgers and more. The Irish-inspired menu includes a Celtic kale caesar salad, with Irish soda bread croutons and shaved Dubliner cheese. It also offers nachos and other pub fare, as well as a just-as-extensive plant-based menu, with options like the shepherd's pie made with peas, carrots, onions, cauliflower mash and Beyond Meat crumbles.
The new pub has received mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Julie N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 9, wrote, "It's a great place to come for a drink, to watch the games and to grab a bite to eat!"
Though Yelper A P. noted, "The beer selection is subpar, and the food isn't anything to write home about. The service also leaves a lot to be desired."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rock & Reilly's is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles