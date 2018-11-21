FOOD & DRINK

Romaine lettuce recall, other food recalls: What to know

Amid a national warning about contaminated romaine lettuce, local officials say nine people in LA County have been infected with E. coli.

Here's everything you need to know about the romaine lettuce recall and other recent food recalls.

CDC to US consumers: Do not eat romaine lettuce
The Centers for Disease Control is advising U.S. consumers not to eat any romaine lettuce in response to a new multi-state outbreak of illnesses caused by a dangerous type of E.coli. Nine of these E. coli cases were reported in Los Angeles County.

Jennie-O recalls 91,000 pounds of ground turkey
Jennie-O is recalling more than 91,000 pounds of ground turkey that may be linked to a salmonella outbreak that has killed one person in California and sickened 164 others in 35 states.


Jennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak. The recall was the first - not counting pet food - tied to a widespread and ongoing outbreak that has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.

CDC warns of more salmonella cases in ground beef recall
The CDC is warning about more cases of salmonella-tainted beef from an Arizona company that issued a recall in October.


There have now been 66 cases of salmonella infections in California and 246 nationwide linked to the company JBS Tolleson. The company recalled nearly seven million pounds of beef products in early October. A total of 59 people have been hospitalized.

Duncan Hines recalls cake mixes due to salmonella fears
Check your pantries. Duncan Hines issues recall of four cake mixes


Duncan Hines recalled the following popular cake mix flavors because of salmonella concern: Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow.
