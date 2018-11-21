Romaine lettuce recall, other food recalls: What to know

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4701966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jennie-O is recalling more than 91,000 pounds of ground turkey that may be linked to a salmonella outbreak that has killed one person in California and sickened 164 others in 35 states.

Here's everything you need to know about the romaine lettuce recall and other recent food recalls.The Centers for Disease Control is advising U.S. consumers not to eat any romaine lettuce in response to a new multi-state outbreak of illnesses caused by a dangerous type of E.coli. Nine of these E. coli cases were reported in Los Angeles County.Jennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak. The recall was the first - not counting pet food - tied to a widespread and ongoing outbreak that has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.There have now been 66 cases of salmonella infections in California and 246 nationwide linked to the company JBS Tolleson. The company recalled nearly seven million pounds of beef products in early October. A total of 59 people have been hospitalized.Duncan Hines recalled the following popular cake mix flavors because of salmonella concern: Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow.