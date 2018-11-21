Romaine lettuce recall, other food recalls: What to know

CDC to US consumers: Do not eat romaine lettuce
The Centers for Disease Control is advising U.S. consumers not to eat any romaine lettuce in response to a new multi-state outbreak of illnesses caused by a dangerous type of E.coli. Nine of these E. coli cases were reported in Los Angeles County.
Jennie-O recalls 91,000 pounds of ground turkey
Jennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak. The recall was the first - not counting pet food - tied to a widespread and ongoing outbreak that has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.
CDC warns of more salmonella cases in ground beef recall
There have now been 66 cases of salmonella infections in California and 246 nationwide linked to the company JBS Tolleson. The company recalled nearly seven million pounds of beef products in early October. A total of 59 people have been hospitalized.
Duncan Hines recalls cake mixes due to salmonella fears
Duncan Hines recalled the following popular cake mix flavors because of salmonella concern: Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow.