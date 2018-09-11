FOOD & DRINK

Ronan debuts on Melrose with cocktails, wood-fired pizza and more

Photo: Ronan/Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh addition to Melrose, called Ronan, is located at 7315 Melrose Ave.

This newcomer is a project from Daniel Cutler (Sotto and Alimento) and his wife, Caitlin, whose resume includes experience at popular LA spots Hatchet Hall and Huckleberry, Eater Los Angeles reports.

On the menu, expect to see shareable dishes such as chicken liver pate; pollen-dusted pork chops; and grilled snapper with fermented green tomato and roasted fennel.

Craving pizza? Come try wood-fired specialties like the White Dynamite with ricotta, basil, garlic and Calabrian chili oil; or the Pixxa -- a pie topped with mole rosso, squash blossom, Jersey ricotta and coriander flower. (You can check out the dining menu here.)

A full cocktail menu is on hand as well, with signature offerings like the Lil Purp -- a mix of Doctor Bird Jamaican Rum, pineapple-infused syrup, Concord grape, violette and lime. (You can view the drink menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new spot seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Ethan K., who was the first Yelper to review the new eatery on Sept. 8, wrote, "Ronan blew us away with the taste and quality of everything we had. The pizza is great, of course, but we were also amazed with everything else we tried, from the salad to the appetizers to the masterful cocktails."

"We went to Ronan on opening night and the food is exactly what you'd expect from two Sotto vets: Incredible!" added Yelper Chandler K. "We had the Not a Clam Pizza, which is in fact not a clam pizza -- and it's absolutely delicious. I've been craving it ever since."

Head on over to check it out: Ronan is open from 5:30-11 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
