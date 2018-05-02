FOOD & DRINK

Roo Coffee brings Australian coffee and bites to Silver Lake

Photo: Luna S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee and tea and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1523 Griffith Park Blvd. in Silver Lake, the fresh arrival is called Roo Coffee.

The cafe is part of the Australian coffee wave that has seen coffeeshops like Ministry of Coffee and Bluestone Lane open up across Los Angeles. Like similar cafes, Roo offers signature menu items from Down Under, including an Australian cappuccino, long black and flat white.

For bites, look for the Avo Smash with sourdough, beet and chevre cheese whip; the Go Fig-Ure with fresh fig, chevre cheese, caramelized balsamic and pecan crumble; and Strawberry Kisses, a croissant with strawberries, marscapone and Nutella drizzle.

The fresh arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Lila H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 16, said, "Very cute Australian coffee shop. They have coffee and smoothies, what's not to like? And they make toast there and carry pastries from Friends & Family."

And Leah W. added, "It's Instagram goals in there! I got the avo toast, which I gobbled up so quickly because it was sooo good. I also got the fairy toast, which was too sweet for me, but super pretty."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Roo Coffee is open daily from 7am-7pm.
