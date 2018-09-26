Ruby's Shake Shop debuts in North Hollywood, with shakes, burgers and more

A classic diner has opened a mini version of its retro eateries in the NoHo Arts District. Located at 5072 Lankershim Blvd., the new addition is called Ruby's Shake Shop. The compact spot, which only has outdoor seating, is part of the California-based chain Ruby's Diner, which currently has 35 locations open throughout the country.
Featuring a 1940s theme, Ruby's Shake Shop "serves up the magic of Ruby's Diner in a fun and fresh way," says the business on its Yelp page. "Serving breakfast, delicious burgers and the same handmade shakes and malts guests have loved for years."
Come try specialties like cinnamon roll French toast; jumbo chili dogs with shredded cheese; or the Caliente turkey burger with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, zesty chipotle aioli and more.
Sandwiches, desserts and sides are on offer as well, along with shake flavors like salted caramel and double dark chocolate chip. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has made a promising start.
Deb T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 21, wrote, "What a fun place! I had the double cheeseburger and it was delicious! My friend ordered the chili dog, which looked just as good. Note -- everything is a la carte, but they do serve tater tots, which made me excited."
"This place is awesome!" shared Yelper Vigen A. "The service is super quick and friendly, without feeling rushed or plastic. The staff is bright and attentive and the food is amazing. The cookies and cream shake was the best shake I've ever had!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ruby's Shake Shop is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
