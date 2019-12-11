recall

Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic

The department said they received customer reports of white, semi-rigid plastic found inside the egg, sausage and cheese burritos. (USDA)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Ruiz Food Products, Inc. has recalled more than 55,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos because they are contaminated with "extraneous materials," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The department said they received customer reports of white, semi-rigid plastic found inside the egg, sausage and cheese burritos.

The burritos were produced on October 15, 2019, and distributed nationwide. The product recalled is 3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. "EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE" with a "Best if Used By" date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsfoodrecall
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Ireland issues recall of 'exploding' Sriracha
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria
Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex assault victim's brother chases down suspect in OC
Burbank police respond to device resembling pipe bomb
Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again
Final full moon of the decade to appear at 12:12 on 12/12
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Pet adoption center in LA County to waive fees on Saturday
Lancaster considers ban on feeding homeless in public
Show More
Union files lawsuit against Sky Chefs claiming shorting OT pay
LA County using new technology to address shelter crisis
OC transit officials consider converting carpool lanes to toll lanes
Harvey Weinstein bail hiked to $5 million over monitoring issues
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
More TOP STORIES News