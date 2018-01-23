'Sabor Nicaragüense Restaurant' Brings Latin American Fare To Harvard Heights

A new Latin American spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 1927 S. Western Ave. in Harvard Heights, the newcomer is called Sabor Nicaraguense Restaurant.
This newcomer specializes in traditional Nicaraguan fare and sources its ingredients from local and family-owned organic farms.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like marinated fried pork, grilled beef, and chorizo served with fried rice and beans, plantain chips, fried cheese and cabbage salad; whole fried tilapia with rice, beans and plantains; and beef, chicken, shrimp, or cheese soups.
There are a variety of sides on offer, too, like fried zucchini stuffed with cheese served with cabbage salad, empanadas stuffed with plantains and cheese, and hand-made tortilla with melted cheese and cream. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Sabor Nicaraguense Restaurant has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Jonathan B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "Little unassuming hole in the wall place. These are always the hidden gems that have authentic food with great service. This place beats other Nicaraguan restaurants out of the water."
Yelper Evelyn K. added: "I just finished eating a fritanga plate I ordered via Postmates. It was so delicious. I grew up eating Nica food and this place is one of the best I have had. I will be ordering again."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sabor Nicaraguense Restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sunday from 9am-4pm.
