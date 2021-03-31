Food & Drink

Sabra recalls hummus sold in California over salmonella concerns

By ABC7.com staff
Some containers of Sabra hummus are being voluntarily recalled due to a risk of salmonella.

Sabra Dipping Company announced that 2,100 cases of its 10-ounce containers of its classic hummus should be returned.

During a routine screening, the FDA found salmonella in one tub of the hummus. Nobody has reported getting sick, but as a precaution, the company opted for a recall.



The product was sold in 16 states, including California. The product has the UPC of 300067 and an expiration date of April 26, 2021.

If you have this product in your fridge, you can return it where you purchased it or contact Sabra at 1-866-265-6761 or at this website.
