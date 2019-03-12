Food & Drink

Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City doughnut shop goes viral, boosts sales

A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.

The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son, showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop, transformed it into a packed house with lines out the door.



The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers bought out all of the doughnuts and kolaches.

Several festival-goers from South by Southwest made the three-hour drive just to help support the local business.

Twitter itself even made a visit to the doughnut shop Monday morning and is covering the tab on all visitors' doughnuts for the rest of the day.



ABC13 Eyewitness News got the opportunity to talk to Billy By, the son of the doughnut shop owners and the one responsible for the viral tweet. Here's what he had to say.

Billy By, the son of the donut shop owners, talks about the support his family has received from the community.



If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.



