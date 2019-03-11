Food & Drink

Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City donut shop goes viral, boosts sales

EMBED <>More Videos

A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.



The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop transformed it into packed house with lines out the door.



The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers completely bought out all of the donuts and kolaches.

Several festival goers from SXSW made the drive just to help support the local business.

If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.



RELATED: Houston teen's tweet about saving father's cafe goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmissouri cityfamilytwitterfeel goodviraldonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed suspect shot by officer in San Bernardino, police say
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Diamond Bar woman, long lost sister reunite in front of Disneyland
USC student killed in off-campus robbery
Small chance of showers in some parts of SoCal Monday
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Florida woman accused of shooting boyfriend for snoring too loud
Show More
National Napping Day is the fake holiday we all want to be real
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
USC study: Alzheimer's-like symptoms reversed in mice
Man in Highland dies rescuing people from fire
Durant show 'Swagger' holds casting call in Gardena
More TOP STORIES News