FOOD & DRINK

Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant reopens in North Hollywood

Photo: Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant is back in business in North Hollywood. After moving from its longtime home on Lankershim Boulevard, the authentic Indian restaurant is now open at 11009 Burbank Blvd., Suite 116.

The family-operated restaurant -- originally founded in 1979 -- continues serve to classic Indian dishes, including garlic naan, lamb biryani, chicken jalfrazi, king prawn tandoori and more.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Debbie D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, wrote, "The new location is big, bright and cheery with a parking lot right out front. The service was warm, friendly and attentive."

And Arthur C. wrote, "The food was amazing, and the service was excellent. I love their new location: lots of space and very clean."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Shaquille O'Neal's namesake restaurant debuts in DTLA
Japanese eats: 3 new spots to try in Santa Monica
Here are Beverly Grove's 5 newest businesses to open
New beauty services spot Glow Beauty now open in Pasadena
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rain soaks SoCal Wednesday, heavier cells to hit Thursday
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News