Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant reopens in North Hollywood

Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant is back in business in North Hollywood. After moving from its longtime home on Lankershim Boulevard, the authentic Indian restaurant is now open at 11009 Burbank Blvd., Suite 116.
The family-operated restaurant -- originally founded in 1979 -- continues serve to classic Indian dishes, including garlic naan, lamb biryani, chicken jalfrazi, king prawn tandoori and more.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Debbie D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, wrote, "The new location is big, bright and cheery with a parking lot right out front. The service was warm, friendly and attentive."
And Arthur C. wrote, "The food was amazing, and the service was excellent. I love their new location: lots of space and very clean."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles