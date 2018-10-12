Salt and Straw opens in Downtown Disney with exclusive flavors

Oregon's nationally acclaimed creamery, Salt & Straw, opened a new location in Downtown Disney Friday.The family-run ice cream shop is known for its unique creations, and this location is no different.Visitors can choose from a menu that includes exclusive Disney-themed flavors.One of the options is called "pots of gold and rainbows" and is made with Lucky Charms cereal.Each month, the creamery will offer new flavors, all of which are made in five to ten gallon batches.Want to skip the line? The company will also offer pints to-go!