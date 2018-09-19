Santa Ana's 5 best spots to score affordable Chinese eats

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Spicy Noodle House
Photo: Shih-Chi C./Yelp
Topping the list is Spicy Noodle House, which offers traditional dumplings and noodle dishes. Located at 3314 S. Bristol St., it is the highest-rated budget-friendly Chinese restaurant in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 638 reviews on Yelp.
Menu offerings include starters like crispy tofu, wontons in spicy chili oil, and salt and pepper chicken wings. Choose from a selection of signature dishes such as Mandarin kung pao, spicy garlic and yellow curry.
"I ordered the chow fun with chicken, garlic chicken and orange chicken (for the kids)," shared Yelper Laura S. "The food was delicious, the quality of the meat was excellent and the portions were giant. Great prices too!"
2. Trieu Chau Restaurant
PHOTO: j t./YELP
Next up is Trieu Chau Restaurant, situated at 4401 W. First St. On the menu, expect to find traditional offerings like fish ball soup, satay beef chow mein, roasted duck over steamed rice and crispy fried wontons.
With four stars out of 773 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those seeking an affordable option.
Yelper Jeff P., who reviewed the Santa Ana staple on July 18, wrote, "If you're looking for flavor, Trieu Chau has it! I ordered the wonton soup with thick white noodles and the 'every meat in the bowl' combo. The bowl was very hot and fresh, and I am satisfied."
3. Class 302
PHOTO: allison t./YELP
Class 302, located at 1945 E. 17th St., Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Taiwanese spot four stars out of 236 reviews.
This school-themed, cash-only venue serves up self-serve bubble tea and Taiwanese classics such as spicy garlic chicken, stir-fry rice noodles, oyster pancakes and spicy pork bone noodle soup.
Shaved snow is on offer as well, featuring flavors like the Summer Farm with condensed milk, mango strawberry and rainbow jelly; and Green Tea with mochi milk pudding, condensed milk and red bean. (You can check out the full menu here.)
4. Fantastix
PHOTO: carol c./YELP
Fantastix, a Chinese spot near Centennial Park, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2610 W. Edinger Ave. to see for yourself.
Yelpers praise the restaurant's array of affordable lunch selections, with offerings like black pepper chicken, spicy pork, and salt and pepper shrimp.
"This place has really great authentic Chinese food, for a great price!" wrote Yelper Minh N. "You could even share a three-item combo with a friend -- the portions are generous. ... This is the best Chinese food I have ever had!"
5. Clever Leaf Modern Asian Eatery
Photo: Clever Leaf Modern Asian Eatery/Yelp
Last but not least, check out modern Asian eatery Clever Leaf, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Chinese and Asian fusion spot by heading over to 3751 S. Harbor Blvd.
On the menu, look for snacks like lemongrass pork skewers and Asian-style garlic noodles; as well as signature dishes such as grilled salmon with sweet chili soy, bok choy and jasmine rice.
Salads and sandwiches are on offer as well, along with drinks like tropical mango iced tea and lychee lemonade. (You can view the full menu here.)