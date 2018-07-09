Santa Monica gets a new diner: Mel's Drive-in

There's a brand-new diner in town. Located at 1670 Lincoln Blvd. in Santa Monica, the fresh addition is called Mel's Drive-In.
The iconic mini-chain -- with additional outposts throughout Los Angeles -- is situated in the former Penguin Coffee Shop location and features classic diner fare, from breakfast and burgers to milkshakes and pie.
Hungry? Come try Mel's famous corned beef hash and eggs; the popular short rib sliders with pickles and horseradish aioli; or hot apple pie with cinnamon sauce -- served a la mode or with melted cheese. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Mel's Drive-In has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
Mike H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Nice to see this building renovated and back to doing what it was built to do! ... The food tasted great and the portion size was fine -- although maybe a little more hash browns, please!"
"The French toast was unreal," said Yelper Taylor M. "It was chocolatey, gooey and definitely Instagram worthy. The portion was huge and the staff was very friendly and accommodating."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mel's Drive-In is open 24 hours a day.
