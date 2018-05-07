Santa Monica's top 6 gastropubs, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best ones in Santa Monica, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your beer and bar-food urges.
1. Father's Office
Photo: Marissa R./Yelp
Topping the list is long-time local favorite Father's Office. Situated at 1018 Montana Ave., it is today the most popular in the category, boasting four stars out of 2,935 reviews on Yelp.
The business has been in operation since 1953, gradually adding craft beer and fine foods. Today, it describes itself as an "ever-changing" beer bar with 36 craft brews on tap as well as the famous Office Burger, with dry-aged beef, caramelized onions, applewood bacon jam, and Gruyere and Maytag blue cheeses. Find more menu details on the business site.
2. Umami Burger
Photo: umami burger - santa monica/Yelp
Next up is Santa Monica's Umami Burger at 525 Broadway. With four stars out of 2,341 reviews on Yelp, the high-end burger chain has proven to be a local favorite since opening in 2010. The enthusiasm has continued despite the recent rapid expansion of the brand and a move up the street from 500 Broadway in 2015.
Using meaty, brothy flavors from ingredients like soy sauce and miso paste, the restaurant features a wide variety of creative burgers including falafel with beet-infused couscous, crushed avocado, tzatziki, and the usual fixings (lettuce, onion, tomato); as well as the Royale consisting of braised short rib, truffle aioli, house truffle cheese and truffle glaze. (You can check out the full menu and Umami story here.)
3. The Library Alehouse
Photo: The library alehouse/Yelp
The Library Alehouse, located at 2911 Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pioneering New American restaurant four stars out of 1,182 reviews.
Featuring a "library of beers," as described by the restaurant's website, it's been serving up classic American cuisine for the "gluttonous and health-conscious alike" since 1995. Menu offerings include several literary themed categories, from "short stories" (appetizers) to "collected works" (entrees) and features options such as beer-braised mussels, pasta bolognese and vegan enchiladas. (You can check out the full menu here.)
4. Stout Burgers & Beers
Photo: Stout Burgers & Beers/Yelp
Stout Burgers & Beers is a high-end neighborhood burger joint, offering an assortment of artisanal beers from around the world, classic burgers and more. With four stars out of 631 Yelp reviews, it's been proving its way. Head over to 111 N. Santa Monica Blvd. to see for yourself.
Specializing in modern-style burgers (beef cooked medium rare, organic ground chicken, or quinoa-based buns), menu offerings include the Goombah burger with parmasiano flakes, smoked mozzarella, crispy proscuitto and lemon basil aioli; and the B 56 with ground chicken, emi gruyere, fresh tomatoes, arugula, rosemary bacon and Thousand Island sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)
5. The Curious Palate
Photo: The Curious Palate/Yelp
For a casual rendition of the food-bar theme, check out The Curious Palate, which has earned four stars out of 492 reviews on Yelp. Just steps away from the Arclight movie theater, you can visit this family- and dog- friendly rooftop dining establishment at 395 Santa Monica Pl., Suite 321.
On the menu, expect to find a bit of everything, from sandwiches and burgers to hand-made pastas and entrees. Offerings include chili-rubbed grilled swordfish with mango-pickled pepper salsa, roasted cauliflower and broccolini; a PB&J sandwich with your choice of jam; and grass-fed burgers. (You can check out the full lunch menu here.)
6. West 4th & Jane
Photo: West 4th & Jane/Yelp
Finally, there's West 4th & Jane at 1432A Fourth St., Suite A in downtown. A Santa Monica favorite for nearly a decade, with four stars out of 428 reviews, the theme is "New York City-style beach pub," as the business's website explains. Come for the international craft beers, wings, burgers and more.
Specialties include grass-fed lamb lollipops with with mint chimichurri and tzatziki sauce; pulled pork tacos with mango salsa and crispy onions; and house-made sweet potato fries. (You can view the full menu here.)