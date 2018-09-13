Satisfy your Japanese food cravings with these 4 Los Angeles newcomers

Miho Sushi
18373 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
Photo: Julieanne D./Yelp
Miho Sushi is a sushi bar and Japanese restaurant serving up an assortment of hot and cold appetizers, rolls and rice bowls.
Come try one of the spot's premium offerings such as the Tarzana roll with spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado, crispy onion, chili oil and spicy mayo.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 11 reviews, Miho Sushi has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Adam S., who reviewed it on Sept. 7, wrote, "The food is unbelievable! We had the albacore tartare -- damn that stuff is awesome. And the toro and bluefin again were out of this world good."
"Friendly staff, both chefs and servers, with the most delicious sushi in Ventura," noted Yelper Charles S. "I tried omakase with a typical price, but outstanding quality."
Miho Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Karayama
136 S. Central Ave., Downtown
Photo: Shelley Z./Yelp
Karayama is a fast-casual eatery specializing in Japanese karaage (fried chicken) served curry-style, over rice, in a sandwich and more.
The growing chain -- with dozens of additional outposts across Asia -- also features a la carte offerings like spicy shrimp and crunchy wings, along with sides like kimchi and chilled tofu. (You can view the full opening menu here.)
Karayama currently holds four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Stephanie L., who reviewed the restaurant on Sept. 8, wrote, "For the best karaage you've ever had in your life, head over to Karayama! Their karaage stays crispy for hours, and the chicken is super juicy inside."
"Coming straight from Japan and into L.A., Karayama serves up some superb fried chicken!" said Yelper Tim L. "From sets to sandos to a la carte, you can have the chicken anyway you like!"
Karayama is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
213 Ramen
12028 Vose St., North Hollywood
Photo: 213 Ramen/Yelp
213 Ramen is a mobile eatery offering a fusion of California flavors with traditional Asian ramen.
On the menu, look for bowls like vegan Mexican coconut curry with eggplant and green garbanzo beans; and sweet chili pork with a fried egg.
Keep up with 213 Ramen by visiting it onFacebook and Instagram.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, 213 Ramen is off to a promising start.
Yelper Johnny G., who visited on Aug. 22, wrote, "Not only are these ramen noodles the best I've ever had, but Courtney is an amazing person, he is so professional! His noodles had incredible flavor and I will seriously be back any and every time."
And Yelper Peter S., added, "Bomb.com ramen! The broth is out of this world! ... Andres and Courtney are great young men, support this local business!"
213 Ramen is open from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.)
Matsuri Bowl
3756 W. Ave. 40, Unit 2A, Glassell Park
Photo: Carmen M./Yelp
Matsuri Bowl is a Japanese spot serving up specialty bowls topped with ingredients like spicy tuna poke, udon, shrimp tempura, grilled freshwater eel and teriyaki sauce.
Starters such as gyoza (fried pork dumplings) and Japanese rice balls are available as well, along with sushi rolls and fresh salads.
With a four-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, Matsuri Bowl has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood.
Yelper Stuart R., who reviewed the restaurant on July 27, wrote, "A great stop when I want a healthy lunch! Generous portion servings, and the seafood salad was fresh and delicious!"
And Yelper D N. noted, "Great place to get quality sushi. Great service, very friendly. Really enjoyed the food. I ordered the California roll, spicy tuna and the avocado roll. All top notch."
Matsuri Bowl is open from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)