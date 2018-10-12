Satisfy your kebab cravings at these 3 LA newcomers

Kababe Grill
18677 Devonshire St., Porter Ranch
Photo: Kababe Grill/Yelp
Kababe Grill is a Mediterranean spot offering kebabs, hummus and more in Porter Ranch's Devonshire Reseda Shopping Center.
On the menu, expect to find starters like ikra -- smoked eggplant tomato garlic spread -- and yogurt mixed with chopped cucumber and mint.
Entrees include a variety of kebabs, with proteins ranging from filet mignon and boneless chicken to wild-caught Alaskan salmon and lean ground beef. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Kababe Grill currently holds 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Benny R., who reviewed the eatery on Oct. 1, wrote, "This place rocks! Fresh food at a reasonable price! I came in for lunch and found my favorite Persian dishes -- barg kebab and green rice. Exactly what I needed after a workout!"
"There's a lot of good kebab places in the Valley, but this one could be the best," added Yelper Teda T., "due to its attention to detail on the grilling of its meats and vegetables. The ikra (smoked eggplant blended with tomato and garlic) was so good we ordered another one to take home."
Kababe Grill is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Kebbros
1542 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood
PHOTO: Kebbros - Hollywood/YELP
Kebbros is an organic restaurant and bar, offering European-style doner kebabs made using fully automated robotic spits.
The family-owned establishment comes courtesy of the Syfrig family, as we previously reported, and features a build-your-own menu complete with bases like pita, flatbread, bowls and salad.
A variety of proteins and add-in options are available, including seitan, chicken, pickled red onion, avocado, spiced citrus tahini and Kebbros' very own signature sauce. (You can view the full assortment here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp, Kebbros has been getting positive attention.
Yelper George V., who reviewed the spot on Aug. 17, wrote, "Kebbros is heaven for foodies looking for satisfying, yet healthy organic fare. I really enjoyed the hummus plate and the fries were a guilty pleasure. Great organic beer and wine too."
And Yelper Willy Rowell C. added, "Delicious. Different. Great value. Organic. Beautiful interior design. What more can you ask for? Kebbros is such an awesome addition to Cahuenga Blvd. in Hollywood."
Kebbros is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Laziz Grill 2 Go
18345 Vanowen St., Suite M, Valley Marketplace, Reseda
PHOTO: Laziz Grill 2 Go/YELP
Laziz Grill 2 Go is a family-owned Persian/Iranian and halal spot, specializing in kebabs, sandwiches, stews and more.
Menu offerings include starters like homemade hummus, falafel and hand-rolled grape leaves, while entrees feature kebab mainstays such as beef soltani and boneless chicken thighs with white basmati rice and more. (See the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp, Laziz Grill 2 Go appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Joseph K., who visited the restaurant on Sept. 25, wrote, "Delicious, friendly, and fresh. I got chicken shawarma and was very pleased. Would visit again!"
"Awesome food!" said Yelper Abbas B. "The steak is tender, the chicken soft like butter, and kebabs with just the perfect seasoning and hot rice! ... Thoroughly impressed!"
Laziz Grill 2 Go is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 10:30 a.m.-7:45 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. on Sunday.