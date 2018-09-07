FOOD & DRINK

Satisfy your pizza cravings with these 3 Anaheim eateries

Craftsman Pizza. | Photo: Joe R./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got pizza on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Anaheim eateries to quell your cravings. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional slice or fusion fare, here are three pizzerias that opened their doors this year.

Mr. Taco Nice
1867 Katella Ave., Southwest Anaheim
PHOTO: tamara m./YELP

Mr. Taco Nice is a fusion spot to score tacos and pizza that recently debuted in Southwest Anaheim.

On the menu, expect to find specialty gourmet pizzas such as shrimp al gobernador, chorizo and Mexican meat lovers. Taqueria favorites are on offer as well, from tacos and burritos to fajitas and carne asada.

This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating on Yelp.

Tamara M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 31, wrote, "This is the place to come for great carnitas (crispy and tender), asada (perfect cuts of higher end steak) and al pastor (flavored to perfection) tacos! These peeps don't skip on quality or quantity!"

"Great service, friendly staff and food was quick," added Yelper Jazmin R. "Delicious tacos! Pizzas take a while to make, but it was definitely worth the wait -- delicious Mexican pizzas!"

Mr. Taco Nice is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

California Pizzeria
1198 W. Ball Road, Anaheim Resort
PHOTO: California Pizzeria/YELP

California Pizzeria is a halal spot, offering specialty pizzas, sandwiches and more near Disneyland Resort.

Pizza offerings include classic pepperoni with mozzarella cheese; barbecue chicken with mushrooms, red onion and green pepper; and the Veggie Garden -- a pizza topped with corn, tomato, basil and more. (You can view the full menu here.)

Open for several months, California Pizzeria appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood with 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Juan D. wrote, "Amazing pizza. Recommended flavors: pepperoni or barbecue chicken."

And Yelper Pariya M. noted, "This place has delicious food! The Mediterranean pizza was everything!"

Craftsman Pizza

5645 E. La Palma Ave., Suite 170, Anaheim Hills
PHOTO: joe r./YELP

Craftsman Pizza is a family-owned spot new to Anaheim Hills, situated around the corner from Cinema City.

The eatery -- with an additional outpost in Placentia -- features unique pizza creations like Korean beef barbecue topped with mushrooms, jalapenos, arugula, fried wontons, soy chili vinaigrette and more.

A build-your-own option is also available, with over 40 different protein, cheese and topping selections to choose from. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 59 reviews on Yelp, Craftsman Pizza is off to a strong start.

Yelper Gerald B., who visited the new pizzeria on Aug. 8, wrote, "I'm a big fan of wood-fired thin-crust pizza and craft beer. This place does not disappoint on either. The pizza (sausage and jalapeno) was excellent, with a nice, crisp crust, slightly blackened from the wood-fired oven."

"Really good, tasty wood-oven pizza," said Yelper James M. "I ordered the pulled pork -- hit the spot. My kids shared a large pepperoni and even that one tasted amazing!"

Craftsman Pizza is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
