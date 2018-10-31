Satisfy your tea cravings with these 3 Los Angeles newcomers

General Porpoise
1030 N. Swarthmore Ave., Pacific Palisades
Photo: Joanna P./Yelp
General Porpoise is a spot that comes courtesy of James Beard award-winner Renee Erickson, a Seattle restaurateur who recently expanded her growing regional chain to Southern California, Eater LA reports.
Expect to find iced and hot teas, like jasmine, black, oolong and herbal, along with espresso beverages and doughnuts filled custard, jam and more.
Yelp users are still warming up to General Porpoise, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Yelper Joanna P.., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 21, wrote, "Good coffee and good doughnut, but not sure if it was worth the price. ... I quite liked the coffee (had a brewed coffee and sweet latte with brown sugar just to satisfy the curiosity). Good espresso and good drip coffee, but again a bit pricy."
"Great coffee, service and impeccable donuts," shared Yelper John P. "Glad this place is here, and I look forward to making it a regular stop."
General Porpoise is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
The Joint
13718 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Photo: Judy L./Yelp
The Joint is a seafood market, serving up hand-crafted tea drinks brewed from premium leaves sourced from the world.
Here you'll find classic black, green and jasmine offerings, along with exotic options like darjeeling, sweet osmanthus, lavender and rose.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 62 reviews on Yelp, the new addition has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Bryce P., who was one of the first users to visit The Joint on Sept. 8, wrote, "Great neighborhood spot. The food is great, especially the oysters. Also recommend trying an artisanal coffee or tea."
"Knowledge, service and taste... the mark of a great seafood experience!" added Yelper Brian N. "Combine all this with great teas and coffee drinks, and you've got a wonderful time on your hands!"
The Joint is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd., Crenshaw District
Photo: Melody D./Yelp
Highly Likely is a cafe, featuring a variety of hot and iced teas, from hibiscus lemongrass and green genmaicha to ooling marigold and pu-erh.
A full menu is on offer as well, including espresso mainstays, breakfast, bar bites and wine. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Highly Likely's current rating of four stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is receiving positive attention.
Yelper Ellen M., who reviewed Highly Likely on July 26, wrote, "Love this place. Great food, coffee and tea. Get the sandwiches, the matcha latte and the seedy granola."
And Yelper La B. said, "Little overpriced, but worth it. The hot sauce is addicting and the Japanese breakfast bowl is worth a try -- very unique! Chai tea was homemade and seasoned amazingly sweet, earthy and spicy."
Highly Likely is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.