'Saved by the Bell' diner in West Hollywood welcoming walk-ins

The show's pop-up diner called "Saved by the Max" in West Hollywood will open its doors to guests with no reservations between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday.

Monday marks the 29th anniversary of the very first episode of "Saved by the Bell."

To celebrate, the show's pop-up diner called "Saved by the Max" in West Hollywood will open its doors to guests with no reservations between 4 and 6 p.m.

Modeled after "The Max" where Zack and the gang used to hang out on the show, the diner in the Gateway shopping center on Santa Monica Boulevard opened in May.

The pop-up diner is decorated with jukeboxes, arcade games and even those iconic red lockers, taking you back in time to the early 90s when the show aired.
