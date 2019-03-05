Food & Drink

Sawtelle gets a new hair salon: Glyph Salon

Photo: Glyph Salon/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new hair salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1835 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Sawtelle, the new addition is called Glyph Salon.

The salon's services include cutting, blow drying, barbering, color and keratin and straightening treatments. It also offers special event styling, such as bridal updos, makeup and braiding.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Glyph Salon seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Max B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Feb. 5, wrote, "Just got my hair cut by one of their senior stylists, Paul, and I couldn't be happier. Great personality and even better at cutting hair."

And Tahir A. wrote, "Jayne and the staff are amazing. Getting my hair styled here was definitely therapeutic. They provide fantastic service and Jayne is a hair guru."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Glyph Salon is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
