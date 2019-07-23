Say the secret phrase, get free wings at Applebee's

You have an opportunity to cash in on some free wings!
All you have to do is know the secret phrase.
Monday, July 29, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar is serving up free wings to when customers say "Wingin' it at Applebee's."
Guests will get a free sampler-size order of barbecue or classic boneless wings served with a choice of ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Only Southern and Central California locations are participating.
Locations include Fresno, Hanford, Visalia, and Porterville.
The offer is valid with a minimum purchase of $7.29 while supplies last.
To find an Applebee's near you click here.
