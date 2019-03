Score acai bowls and more at Pasadena's new Roots & Rye

Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding >>

A new vegan spot, offering acai bowls, smoothies and shakes, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Roots & Rye , the fresh arrival is located at 36 W. Colorado Blvd., Suite 7, in Pasadena.Roots & Rye caters to the health-conscious crowd, and its owners feel a personal commitment to teaching consumers about health and wellness, according to its website . To that end, each of its offerings is handcrafted to suit the needs and tastes of the individual consumer.On the menu, look for bowls with a base of acai, pitaya, chia pudding, overnight oats, matcha green tea or activated charcoal coconut, along with shakes and smoothies made with almond, hemp or oat milk.With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Roots & Rye is on its way to developing a local fan base.Leticia S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10, wrote, "These are the best acai bowls I have ever tried! I loved all the variety of bases and toppings including the charcoal coconut (very smooth and tasty)."Yelper Kristine G. added , "Two words: unlimited toppings. ... The interior is also super cute."Head on over to check it out: Roots & Rye is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.---