Score acai bowls and more at Pasadena's new Roots & Rye

Roots & Rye caters to the health-conscious crowd, and its owners feel a personal commitment to teaching consumers about health and wellness, according to its website. To that end, each of its offerings is handcrafted to suit the needs and tastes of the individual consumer.
On the menu, look for bowls with a base of acai, pitaya, chia pudding, overnight oats, matcha green tea or activated charcoal coconut, along with shakes and smoothies made with almond, hemp or oat milk.
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Roots & Rye is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Leticia S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10, wrote, "These are the best acai bowls I have ever tried! I loved all the variety of bases and toppings including the charcoal coconut (very smooth and tasty)."
Yelper Kristine G. added, "Two words: unlimited toppings. ... The interior is also super cute."
Head on over to check it out: Roots & Rye is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
