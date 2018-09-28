Score Cantonese barbecue and more at new downtown eatery Rice Box

If Cantonese barbecue is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival downtown, called Rice Box, is located at 541 S. Spring St., Suite 131, and comes courtesy of Leo and Lydia Lee -- a husband-and-wife team who each share a rich culinary background spanning three generations.
"I was born and raised in Mexico, classically trained in French cuisine, but in my heart and soul, I just want to eat Char Siu," says chef Leo Lee on the eatery's website.
On the menu, look for rice boxes and bao (homemade almond milk buns), matched with ingredients such as slow-cooked barbecue Duroc pork, black soy chicken, crispy eggplant, vermicelli noodles and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The fresh addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Inness W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, "The char-siu was cooked in perfect tenderness. Don't be afraid to take the biggest bite, because they just melt in your mouth! The porchetta was mouth watering, a must have, and the bao was out of this world!"
"I love their porchetta!" echoed Yelper Karen C. "Crunchy on the outside, soft and juicy on the inside. Yum! Their char-siu was also spot-on and really reminded me of the char-siu I used to get with my dad in Hong Kong when I was young."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rice Box is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles