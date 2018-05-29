Score coffee, sandwiches and more at new cafe Highly Likely in West Adams

A bright, airy coffee bar and daytime cafe has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to West Adams, called Highly Likely, is located at 4310 W. Jefferson Blvd. between La Brea and Buckingham.
The eatery comes courtesy of married couple Alex (CEO of Juice Served Here) and Chelsea Matthews and their partner Cary Mosier of Gracias Madre, Eater LA reports. The spot is also the debut restaurant for former private chef Kat Turner, whose menu includes grass-fed burgers, seasonal soups, sandwiches and more.
Come try the Ubiquitous Avo Toast -- griddled bread topped with smashed avocado, Yemeni s'chug sauce, pickled red onion, herbs and furikake, or the tempura fish sandwich with kosho tartar sauce and shredded cabbage. Pair your meal with a hot or iced Americano, cortado or hibiscus lemongrass tea. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.
Duncan A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 23, wrote, "Simply amazing and the best thing to happen to West Jefferson. Great place, awesome design, good Wi-Fi and working/meeting space."
"An amazing new cafe and coffee spot in West Adams area," noted Yelper Phil L. "A true gem in the heart of a neighborhood that is starting to explode."
And David A. said, "Highly Likely is a wonderful new watering hole along Jefferson Blvd. in West Adams. The thoughtfully designed interiors are only outshined by the delicious menu crafted by chef Kat Turner. I've had the opportunity to try multiple dishes and they have all been awesome!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Highly Likely is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
