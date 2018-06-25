Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new arrival to Koreatown, called The Dolly Llama, is located at 273 S. Western Ave.
The shop -- with an additional outpost in downtown Los Angeles -- serves up traditional, bubble and stick dessert-style waffles.
The menu is a build-your-own dessert concept, so customers first start by choosing which sauces to add like red berry, maple syrup or white chocolate matcha. Guests can then choose from a selection of sweet toppings like strawberries, Oreo cookies, gummy bears and coconut shavings.
An assortment of signature milkshakes are also available such as The Dolly Llama -- cookie monster ice cream mixed with whole milk, Cocoa Puffs and whipped cream, sprinkled with M&Ms and topped with a Kinder chocolate bar. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5 star rating from Yelpers so far.
Bella L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the shop on June 17, said, "Super cute dessert spot! They have waffles, ice cream and shakes. So delicious! I got the peanut butter milkshake, which is so good if you're a peanut butter lover. It has Reese's in it!"
"Delicious variety of topping and ice cream flavors!" shared Yelper Ana R. "Build your own or choose from their popular menu. Only downside is parking."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Dolly Llama is open from 3 p.m.-midnight on weekdays and from noon-midnight on weekends.
Score ice cream and more at Koreatown's new The Dolly Llama
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News