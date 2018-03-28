Score Pastries & Coffee At DTLA's New 'Paris Baguette'

A new bakery, offering coffee and tea and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to downtown Los Angeles, called Paris Baguette, is located at 200 E. 9th St.
Specializing in cakes, pastries, sandwiches and signature coffee drinks, the French-themed Korean bakery has more than 3,000 locations worldwide.
For baked goods, look for offerings like cinnamon sugar coffee buns, castella and soft strawberry cream cake. If you're going the lunch route, options include a grilled chicken caesar salad and an omelet with green salad.
Rounding things out are signature drinks like the "Watermelon Tornado Juice," honey cold-brew lattes, iced caramel lattes, and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has made a promising start.
Monica L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3rd, said, "We were so excited to hear this place was opening so close to our place. The inside of the store was welcoming with its bright and open interior utilizing a lot of natural light."
And Julie Y. said, "You can't go wrong here! Cute, tasty, warm and cold pastries and sandwiches. I love this place!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Paris Baguette is open daily from 6:30am-7pm.
