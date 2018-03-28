FOOD & DRINK

Score Pastries & Coffee At DTLA's New 'Paris Baguette'

Photo: Monica L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery, offering coffee and tea and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to downtown Los Angeles, called Paris Baguette, is located at 200 E. 9th St.

Specializing in cakes, pastries, sandwiches and signature coffee drinks, the French-themed Korean bakery has more than 3,000 locations worldwide.

For baked goods, look for offerings like cinnamon sugar coffee buns, castella and soft strawberry cream cake. If you're going the lunch route, options include a grilled chicken caesar salad and an omelet with green salad.

Rounding things out are signature drinks like the "Watermelon Tornado Juice," honey cold-brew lattes, iced caramel lattes, and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has made a promising start.

Monica L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3rd, said, "We were so excited to hear this place was opening so close to our place. The inside of the store was welcoming with its bright and open interior utilizing a lot of natural light."

And Julie Y. said, "You can't go wrong here! Cute, tasty, warm and cold pastries and sandwiches. I love this place!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Paris Baguette is open daily from 6:30am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News