Score pizza and more at Tarzana's new Marco's Pizza | Hoodline

A new spot to score pizza, salads and chicken wings has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 18938 Ventura Blvd., the fresh addition is called Marco's Pizza -- the first Tarzana location for the nationwide pizza chain.
On the menu, look for the Pepperoni Magnifico pizza, with classic pepperoni and old world pepperoni, or the Hawaiian Chicken pizza, with ham, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple. The pizzas feature Marco's signature sauce and three-cheese blend.
The newcomer has had mixed thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Niaz H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7, wrote, "This place does pizza the right way. The Pepperoni Magnifico and Chicken Florentine are to die for! Ingredients are always fresh and pizza is always hot when it arrives."
Yelper Claudia C. agreed, "The pizza was fresh. It was soft, lots of cheese and sauce, great flavor. They did not skimp on toppings. The marinara sauce was tangy and flavorful. They glaze the crust with a garlic flavor that makes the bread even more delicious."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Marco's Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursd and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles