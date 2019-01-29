Score rolled ice cream and more at Van Nuys's new Bango Creamery

If ice cream is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The newcomer to Van Nuys, called Bango Creamery, is located at 6411 Sepulveda Blvd.
The ice cream shop offers rolled ice cream in a variety of specialty flavors, including Vietnamese coffee, Cap'n Crunch and horchata. It also serves bubble waffle cones and macaron ice cream.
The new ice cream parlor has garnered raves from customers thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Lily G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 26, wrote, "Love this new spot! They make the rolls right in front of you. It looks so cool to see it come together. You also get your choice of unlimited toppings, which is a bonus."
Yelper Nate P. added, "This place just opened and they have amazing service. Flavor options are great and the rolled ice cream looked amazing too. Can't wait to try bubble waffle next time!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bango Creamery is open from noon-11 p.m. daily.
