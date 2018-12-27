FOOD & DRINK

Score sandwiches and more at new Wax Paper Chinatown

By Hoodline
A new spot to score sandwiches and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Chinatown, called Wax Paper Chinatown, is located at 736 N. Broadway, Suite 106.

This is the restaurant's second location. Wax Paper sandwiches are named after NPR hosts. On the menu, look for the Ira Glass, with avocado, sprouts, pickled and raw onions, cheddar cheese, cucumber and garlic aioli on seeded bread, and the Audie Cornish, with black forest ham, honey butter, sea salt and cornichon vinaigrette on a baguette.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Jeff S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 22, wrote, "The new Wax Paper is as amazing as the original! Truly unique flavors that complement each other perfectly."

And Whitney E. wrote, "The ingredients are fresh and plentiful and the bread is quality. This is a wonderful addition to Chinatown."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Wax Paper Chinatown is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
