Score seafood, burgers and more at Koreatown's new Wings and Tails

Photo: Wings and Tails/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score burgers, chicken wings and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Koreatown, called Wings and Tails, is located at 3785 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 218C.

On the menu, expect to see an assortment of wings and seafood specialties like beer-battered fish and chips, fried fish tacos and the Dynamite Roll -- a butter roll sandwich with scallops, crab meat, mushrooms, onions and nori.

Wings come in quantities of six or 12 and include flavors such as sweet chili, mango habanero, garlic Parmesan and more. Burgers and salads are also on hand, as well as french fry compilations like truffle Parmesan and bulgogi.

With a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, Wings and Tails is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Dante H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new eatery on May 30, said, "Awesome new spot! The service is great! Nice music. Very clean eating space and comfortable seats."

"We tried the wings (both original and lemon pepper flavors), the hamburger with fries and dynamite fries," shared Yelper Esther L. "The wings were delicious! Crispy, while still holding the flavor well. I might even say it's the best lemon pepper wings in Ktown. ... But the best dish is the dynamite fries, which was both savory and slightly sweet."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Wings and Tails is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
