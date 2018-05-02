Seaside on the Pier brings classic American dining to Santa Monica beach

Hungry? A new neighborhood New American spot has you covered. The new addition to Santa Monica, called Seaside on the Pier, is located at 250 Santa Monica Pier.
This nautical-themed restaurant and bar comes courtesy of restaurateur Robert Earl -- founder of Buca di Beppo -- and will feature family-friendly fare such as burgers, sandwiches, ice cream, seafood and more.
Menu offerings include a mushroom, onion and swiss burger, fried calamari with marinara sauce, lobster BLTs and a fisherman's platter consisting of fried cod, shrimp and scallops.
Be sure to try one of their specialty cocktails such as refreshing sangria or the Overboard Margarita, made with Casamigos Blanco tequila, Grand Marnier and fresh sour. (You can view the full food and drink menu here.)
Seaside on the Pier has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Joleen D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 13, said: "I was pleasantly surprised to discover some of the best fish and chips I've ever had! Delicious cod with a thin batter, creamy tartar sauce and vinegar. Good cole slaw and the fries were excellent. Fantastic view. Can't wait to go back!"
And Johnny K. said: "Great place, I love it! It's a new place close to the city with good vibes on Sunday."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Seaside on the Pier is open from
11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
