Seeking bites and booze? Get to know 3 new LA gastropubs

Bar Joe
959 Seward St., Hollywood
Photo: bar joe/Yelp
Bar Joe is located inside Spoonfed -- a modern comfort food spot situated in the heart of the Hollywood Media District. The gastropub offers plenty of drinking options for day or night.
Beverage director John Neumueller delivers a tightly curated wine and beer menu, explains the pub on its site, along with specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic offerings.
Come try the Coco Tranquilo with Bacardi Havana Club, pineapple gum and coconut water; or the High Chai -- a mix of Maison Rouge cognac, moscatel, Baileys, chai and seltzer.
Finger food is on offer as well, ranging from crispy chicken wings and sliders to grilled baby octopus with compound herb butter and grilled ciabatta. (You can view the bar menu here.)
With just one review so far, Bar Joe has already made a positive impression.
Yelper Matt K., who reviewed it on July 29, wrote, "Hard to find, great spirits. ... Esoteric selection of booze."
Bar Joe is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Clayton's Public House
541 S. Spring St., Downtown
Photo: Clayton's Public House/Yelp
Next on the list is Clayton's Public House, a Victorian-themed cocktail bar and gastropub that recently debuted inside downtown LA's Spring Arcade Building.
This joint is the brainchild of longtime restaurateur Tony Gower, Eater Los Angeles reports, along with Elizabeth Peterson-Gower -- CEO and founder of EPG LA, a consulting firm specializing in urban development.
On the menu, expect to see specialty "fancy drinks" such as the Harry Johnson with Toki Japanese whisky, absinthe, lemon, lime and aquafaba; as well as an extensive beer menu with craft brews like the Duchesse de Bourgogne -- a Flemish red ale from Vichte, Belgium.
Hungry? A full dinner menu is available with offerings like mac and cheese; spicy calamari with chipotle aioli, lemon and Fresno chile; and skirt steak served with Parmesan garlic potatoes and au poivre. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.
Josh H., who reviewed Clayton's Public House on July 24, wrote, "This bar was well worth the wait. Our bartender Fabian was so helpful, kind and knowledgeable. Thoroughly enjoyed my experience, and I myself bartend and bar manage in LA."
"Drinks -- fantastic," shared Yelper Tammy L. "Very well made and just the right amount of everything."
Clayton's Public House is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Red Rock-Sawtelle
11301 Olympic Blvd., Suite 209, Sawtelle
PHOTO: mike h./YELP
The new addition from Japanese chain RedRock is a steakhouse and gastropub serving up Japanese comfort food and more in the Sawtelle district of Los Angeles.
The eatery -- with additional outposts in Torrance and throughout Japan -- specializes in Japanese beef bowls, consisting of American-cut meat served atop rice with raw egg and special yogurt sauce.
Thirsty? Indulge yourself with a refreshing glass of wine or sangria, along with fresh fruit sours like mango orange and grapefruit. Hot and cold sake is also available, as well as an assortment of Japanese beer and spirits. (You can check out the menu here.)
Red Rock-Sawtelle currently holds four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Ana L., who visited the establishment on Aug. 4, wrote, "First time dining at this place. I ordered the Steak Don with egg yolk, and it was delicious! The steak was cooked medium rare and the slices melted in your mouth like butter!"
"We ordered the U.S. Kobe slice beef and Angus rib-eye steak bowls, which were delicious," said Yelper Alvin S. "Think of housemade roast beef, medium-rare over a bed of perfectly cooked rice and glazed with a sweet and savory teriyaki sauce."
RedRock is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily.