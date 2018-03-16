'Shake Shack' Makes DTLA Debut, With Burgers & More

A new spot to score burgers and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 400 W. 8th St. in downtown Los Angeles, the newcomer is called Shake Shack.
This is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding New York burger chain, which specializes in burgers, shakes and more.
On the menu, look for burger offerings like a single or double "ShackBurger" cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and "ShackSauce;" a "SmokeShack" burger with applewood smoked bacon and chopped cherry pepper; and a fried portobello mushroom burger, filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses.
There's also a selection of hot dogs, as well as a fried chicken sandwich on hand. And of course, Shake Shack offers several different kinds of shakes and floats, including peanut butter, strawberry, and caramel. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, Shake Shack has made a promising start.
Yoandra V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 13th, said, "Shake Shack is one of the new chains slowly but surely making its way into the West Coast from the East Coast. This location is a couple days young and the service was vibrant and full of energy."
Yelper Jess C. added, "Yummy! I will forever be an In-N-Out girl, but this is a damn tasty burger. Objectively, Shake Shack has better fries."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Shake Shack is open daily from 11am-9pm.
