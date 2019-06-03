Food & Drink

Shake Shack named fast-food chain with tastiest french fries

By ABC7.com staff
McDonald's apparently has some stiff competition in the french fry department.

Business Insider tasted french fries from eight major fast-food chains and decided Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries were the best.

Arby's and Burger King were close behind.

Meanwhile, Dairy Queen's fries were described as "almost as pale as its soft-serve ice cream."

Judging was based on crispiness, flavor, mouthfeel and salt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'ssocietyfast food restaurantshake shack
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News