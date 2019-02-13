Shaquille O'Neal's namesake restaurant debuts in DTLA

The legendary former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal has opened his namesake restaurant at LA Live. Called Shaquille's, the new arrival is located downtown at 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite A150.
The menu features Southern comfort food plus craft beer, wine and cocktails. Expect selections like Buffalo chicken dip, street corn fritters, shrimp and grits, mac and cheese, fried chicken and a selection of burgers. Expect plenty of menu items named after the celebrity owner, a Shaq-sized chair for the man himself and tables reserved for celebrity guests throughout the "upscale casual" eatery.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Anthony D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 12, wrote, "The place is cool, and the food is excellent. You will want to try: the wings, the fried chicken and the ribs (spicy and tender)."
Yelper Ulises C. added, "Great food, atmosphere and service. We had the fried chicken, Kobe burger, mac and cheese, Caesar salad, brisket sliders and banana pudding. Everything we tried was delicious."
Head on over to check it out: Shaquille's is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles