Sharetea brings bubble tea and more to Irvine's University Center

A new spot to score bubble tea, smoothies and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4199 Campus Drive, Suite C, in the University Center, the new addition is called Sharetea.
The international tea chain originated out of Taipei, Taiwan, the business explains on its Yelp page, and has now grown to over 450 branches and franchises in over 15 countries.
With a mission to "introduce the most authentic Taiwanese tea-drinking culture to the world," expect to find an array of milk, brewed and fruit teas, along with fresh milk made with flavors like wintermelon and handmade taro.
Come indulge in a refreshing mango green tea creama, or try ice blended offerings such as strawberry with lychee jelly and ice cream.
Sharetea has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Jasmine K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 16, wrote, "I got the classic oolong milk tea with boba with 80 percent sweetness and less ice. The boba was perfectly chewy and sweet, and the milk tea was good too. The regular size is fairly large, so I think it was worth the price."
"Great new tea place," added Yelper Andre C. "Although this place was busy, the tea came out very quick. I got the honey green tea with boba. Delicious!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sharetea is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
