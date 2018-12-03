Shawerma Masters brings Middle Eastern fare to Pasadena

A new Middle Eastern spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Shawerma Masters, the new arrival is located at 1802 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena.
The menu features Middle Eastern staples such as chicken or beef shawarma and chicken, beef, lamb or lule (minced meat) kebabs. It also offers falafel, gyros, appetizers, salads, wraps, paninis and hamburgers.
With a four-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, Shawerma Masters has made a promising start.
Mark P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 27, wrote, "Great place for authentic Middle Eastern food. ... Fresh ingredients, very personable service and is open late. ... Conveniently located, and has plenty of parking. Prices are so reasonable."
Daniel M. noted, "This place just opened up and it's already one of my favorites in the neighborhood. Excellent shawarma, lule, gyro and other Mediterranean grilled meat sandwiches and plates. The spicy garlic fries are to die for. The food is fresh and well prepared."
Shawerma Masters has yet to post its hours online.
