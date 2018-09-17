FOOD & DRINK

Sick of LA's water? A water store has now opened in Huntington Beach

A new water store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Flow Water Yoga Life, the new arrival is located at 17875 Beach Blvd.

According to its Yelp page, the newcomer "endeavors to support communities and individuals in their quest for unity through the sharing of the loving elements present in their water, yoga and life applications."

For those who may be looking for another option for water, the store offers purified drinking water filtered using a double reverse osmosis system, along with "alkaline and flow energized water containing crystals and minerals.

Future plans include lifestyle offerings and a yoga studio, set to open within the coming months. (Visit the website here for updates and additional information.)

The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Brandon C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 7, wrote, "Clean inviting water store that just opened up in Huntington Beach. The owner was very knowledgeable and explained the different types of water and pH differences. I could really taste the difference in the types I sampled."

"Great tasting water! Even 10.0 ph available," added Yelper T H. "Happy that Huntington Beach has this great new spot. Tons of choices of lovely water containers... will definitely be giving these as gifts!"

Head on over to check it out: Flow Water Yoga Life is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
