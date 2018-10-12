Silverlake Ramen comes to Santa Monica

Craving ramen? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Santa Monica, called Silverlake Ramen, is located at 1319 Third St. Promenade.
The spot -- with several additional outposts in Los Angeles -- features traditional offerings like shoyu ramen, spicy tonkotstu with pork belly, chicken or tofu; and vegan ramen with miso, tofu and more.
A variety of bowls are on hand as well, along with appetizers like homemade pork dumplings, edamame and crispy chicken karaage.
Silverlake Ramen has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Kelliroo K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 8, wrote, "Big, hearty bowls of broth and ramen. A visual delight! And a tasty one, too! ... The pork buns are just heaven!"
"Cool place, great staff and awesome food!" added Yelper Beta A. "Had the mabo tofu bowl (small) and a pork bun -- both extremely flavorful!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Silverlake Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
