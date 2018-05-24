FOOD & DRINK

Singing for sinigang: Chibogs debuts in Westlake with karaoke and Filipino fare

Photo: Daisy C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a little entertainment with your meal? A new neighborhood Filipino spot has you covered in Westlake. Called Chibogs, the fresh arrival is located at 1925 W. Temple St., Suite 103, and features karaoke and comedy performances on weekends.

On the menu, customers will find homestyle Filipino dishes like kare-kare (oxtail stew with peanut sauce), pork belly sisig, and sinigang na hipon (shrimp in a Tamarind-based sour soup). Diners can finish the meal with deep-fried bananas served with ube (purple yam) ice cream.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Chibogs seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Lorelle B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "Every dish is made fresh. The staff is very helpful and friendly. The ambiance is a karaoke and comedy bar so you will have entertainment while enjoying your delicious meal."

And Nathan D. said, "The food was really good Filipino food and the service was warm and welcoming. My favorite was the bagoong rice and the fried chicken."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Chibogs is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessfood
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News