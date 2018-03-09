A new spot to score bubble tea and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Sip, the fresh arrival is located at 10967 Weyburn Ave. in Westwood.
This is the first brick-and-mortar locale for the matcha-focused cafe. Sip has another DTLA store in the works; it can also be found every Sunday at the Smorgasburg street market.
Expect to see offerings like matcha green milk tea, blueberry matcha and jasmine milk tea. You can also choose from organic milk, soy or coconut milk and further customize the drink with toppings such as boba, house-made almond jelly or chia seeds.
There's a selection of onigiri (rice balls) on offer, too, with fillings like umeboshi (pickled plum), tuna or salmon.
With a four-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp so far, Sip has gotten a good response.
Yelper Tritia M. said: "Ohhh so yummy! I love that this place uses the highest quality matcha. And you can taste it. So different from the other boba places that taste like a ton of artificial flavoring."
And Kristi I. said: "The jasmine milk tea was delicious. Remember to thoroughly mix whatever drink you get (after taking pics of course!). I took advantage of the free topping from checking in on Yelp and got boba."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sip is open daily from noon-10pm.
'Sip' Makes Westwood Debut, With Bubble Tea & More
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories