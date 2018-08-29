Slater's 50/50 returns to Huntington Beach with new look and location

Slater's 50/50 has finally reopened its doors after relocating to 17071 Beach Blvd. in Huntington Beach. The new space, formerly a Chili's Grill and Bar, features a more prominent bar and an updated look, reports the OC Register.
The growing burger chain -- with additional outposts in Texas, Nevada, Hawaii and throughout SoCal -- was founded in 2009 by Scott Slater, a Southern California native "with a passion for bacon, burgers and craft beer and a disdain for the boring."
On the menu, expect to find gourmet 50/50 burgers (50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground beef), with toppings like strawberry jelly, garlic aioli and the spot's famous Vampire Dip -- a mix of roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese.
Not in the mood for a burger? Sandwiches, salads, wings and pasta dishes are on offer as well, along with craft beer, specialty milkshakes and cocktails. (See the full menu here.)
Slater's 50/50 has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 2977 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Cassidy V., who reviewed it on Aug. 29, wrote, "The decor of the new location is cute. Me and my man had been waiting for the new location to finally open up and we were not disappointed. The food was great and our server Cameron was awesome. He suggested the peanut butter burger and it was amazing. Definitely coming back."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Slater's 50/50 is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
