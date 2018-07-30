Slice above the rest: Check out Anaheim's top spots for pizza

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza spots in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best eateries to satisfy your cravings.
1. The Pizza Press
Photo: the pizza press/Yelp
Topping the list is The Pizza Press. Located at 1700 S. Harbor Blvd., just minutes away from the Disneyland Resort, it's the most popular spot for pizza in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,440 reviews on Yelp.
The eatery -- with additional outposts situated from coast to coast -- specializes in the build-your-own-pizza concept and offers an "immersive environment inspired by 1920s Americana newspaper culture," the restaurant explains on its website.
Make your own custom creation or try one of the spot's signature offerings such as The Sun -- a pizza topped with red sauce, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, mozzarella, pineapple and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
"Delicious custom-made pizza in a casual and fun environment," shared Yelper Hugh L. "It's like Chipotle, but with pizza and with fresher ingredients."
2. Cortina's Italian Market
PHOTO: denise t./YELP
Next up is family-owned and operated Cortina's Italian Market, situated at 2175 W. Orange Ave. The pizzeria first opened its doors in 1963 and now offers an additional location on North Batavia Street in Orange.
On the menu, expect to find an assortment of sandwiches, pasta and specialty pizzas such as the Chicken Italiano with New York smoked mozzarella; and the Italian white with Alfredo, broccolini and aglio olio (an Italian spaghetti dish). (You can view the pizzeria menu here.)
With 4.5 stars out of 1,411 reviews on Yelp, the deli and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper Luis V., who reviewed the spot July 28, wrote, "By far the best pizza in Orange County! I always order the large pepperoni pizza with my family and most of the time finish it because it is so delicious!"
3. Forn Al Hara
PHOTO: nadia q./YELP
Anaheim's Forn Al Hara, located at 512 S. Brookhurst St., Suite 5, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Middle Eastern spot 4.5 stars out of 371 reviews.
Pizza offerings include classics like pepperoni, cheese and shrimp, while a variety of Middle Eastern flatbreads are on offer as well.
"What can I say that is negative about this place?" asked Yelper Joumana L. "Nothing, nada, rien! I love their veggie pizza and pepperoni halal pizza, and their mamoul and baklava are delicious -- closest to the ones I've tasted in Dubai so far."
4. Al Amir Bakery
Photo: al amir bakery/Yelp
Al Amir Bakery, a Middle Eastern eatery offering fresh pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 352 Yelp reviews. The restaurant is helmed by chef Abdallah Soueidan, the businesssays on its website, who opened the doors to its second location in 2012 in the city of Claremont.
Expect to find dough prepared fresh daily, along with high quality halal ingredients and meat ground in-house. Come try one of the spot's classic pepperoni pizzas or spicy flatbreads topped with ground beef, crushed pepper and special spices. (You can check out the menu here.)
Yelper Mike S., who reviewed the spot July 23, wrote, "Great place to eat and hang out with the family and friends! The extensive menu includes many things you would like to eat. The pizza here is amazing!"
Interested? Head on over to 905 S. Brookhurst St., Suite A, to try it for yourself.
5. Marri's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
PHOTO: brenda p./YELP
Last but not least, check out Marri's Pizza & Italian Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 712 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, by the Disneyland Resort at 1194 W. Katella Ave.
The Italian eatery has been serving the Anaheim community since 1957, the restaurant explains on its site, featuring fresh pizza dough and high quality toppings, along with an old world atmosphere.
On the menu, expect to find classic Italian appetizers, seafood and pasta, along with specialty pizzas such as The Matterhorn -- a pie topped with cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, ground beef, olives, salami, Canadian bacon and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
"Absolutely amazing pizza!" shared Yelper Rosie M. "So good and the slices are huge! The cheese they use is the best! Definitely worth the money!"